“Your memory makes you question the truth; the truth makes you question your memory” — so reads the message that scrolls in Prime Video’s latest trailer for “The Terminal List” titled “Perspective is Everything.”

The upcoming psychological thriller-action series stars Chris Pratt as Navy Seal Lieutenant James Reece, who isn’t certain about his reality after his platoon is ambushed during combat. Also starring are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Riley Keough with “Training Day” filmmaker Antoine Fuqua directing. It follows Reece as he investigates the circumstances surrounding the attack on his troop.

Based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, the series is said to immerse viewers into Reece’s mental state, giving the audience a first-hand chance to experience his self-doubt. According to Prime Video, the trailer is part of a “larger 360 immersive show campaign” around the same theme.

“This was a targeted attack,” Pratt’s character says in the video. “My timeline is a little fuzzy, but they knew we were coming. It was a set-up.” As the clip splits into two, viewers see past events unfold backward (à la “Tenet”) alongside Reece’s later procedural questioning and medical examinations. What follows next are scenes hinting at shadowy figures and larger unraveling conspiracies.

“The Terminal List,” which will premiere July 1, marks Pratt’s first regular TV role since “Parks and Recreation.” The “Jurassic World: Dominion” star executive produced the series alongside Jon Schumacher under the Indivisible Productions banner and writer-showrunner David DiGilio. Fuqua serves as EP through his Fuqua Films. Carr and writer Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers, and the show is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.