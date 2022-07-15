We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Dakota Johnson Netflix Movie? (Photos)

Keep track of all the ladies and gents in the latest Jane Austen adaptation

| July 15, 2022 @ 5:42 PM

Netflix

Netflix

Every 10 or 15 years, a new attempt is made to adapt “Persuasion,” Jane Austen’s emotionally nuanced final novel. The latest iteration, directed by Carrie Cracknell and written by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, takes significant liberties with language and tone. Austen’s Anne Elliot is a good-natured and competent young woman who is overlooked by her silly family and unhealed from the heartbreak of her former engagement to Captain Wentworth eight years prior. 

 

In the Netflix film (which is now streaming), Anne (Dakota Johnson) is a wine-toting klutz who tends to blurt out her thoughts at large dinner parties à la Bridget Jones. When her father Sir Walter (Richard E. Grant) goes into debt, the family moves to a slightly smaller mansion in another town, bringing Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) and another suitor, Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding) back into the fold. 

 

Austen purists will be relieved that most of the original characters (minus Mrs. Smith) remain intact – meaning that there are quite a few names and relations to keep straight. With that in mind, TheWrap rounds up the essential names and faces, from Kellynch Hall and Uppercross to Lyme and Bath. 

 

Note: Character descriptions are modeled on the film, not the book.

Dakota Johnson in "Persuasion" (Netflix)
Netflix

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot 

 

“Persuasion”s heroine is the middle Elliot sister, superior of heart, mind and soul. Her kindness and patience with even her most insufferable relations makes her a favorite with everyone outside of her immediate family. Nearly a decade before the story begins, she breaks off her engagement to the love of her life, Wentworth, and now copes by drinking lots of fine wine. Anne is played by “Fifty Shades of Gray” star Dakota Johnson, who most recently starred in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

Netflix

Cosmo Jarvis as Frederick Wentworth

 

That’s Captain Wentworth to you. In the years since Anne Elliot ended their romance, Wentworth has upped his social standing – and net worth – by becoming a respected Navy officer. Confident, handsome and slightly stoic, he’s one of his social circle’s most eligible bachelors. “Lady Macbeth” and “Peaky Blinders” actor Cosmo Jarvis portrays him in the film.

Netflix

Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot

 

Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame plays Mr. Elliot, Anne’s dashing cousin and Sir Walter’s heir. He re-enters the Elliots’ lives after a long absence and puts on the charm to get back into their good graces.

Netflix

Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot

 

Anne’s vain and frivolous father is played by Richard E. Grant, the venerable stage and screen actor known for “Withnail & I,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Gosford Park” among other projects. If only Sir Walter cared for his budget as much as he does his own reflection! When his debts catch up to him, that catalyzes the family’s move from Kellynch Hall – which they rent to the Crofts – to Bath.

Netflix

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell

 

Lady Russell stepped in when Anne’s mother passed away and has served as a loving and loyal advisor ever since. She persuaded Anne to end her relationship with Wentworth because he didn’t have enough funds to provide for her at the time. You might recognize Nikki Amuka-Bird from recent films like “The Outfit” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old.”

Netflix

Yolanda Kettle as Elizabeth Elliot

 

Elizabeth (right) is the eldest of the Elliot sisters. Truly her father’s daughter, she’s snobby, judgmental and dismissive of Anne. Actress Yolanda Kettle has appeared in films like “Made In Italy” and played Camilla Fry, Antony Armstrong-Jones’ mistress in “The Crown.”

persuasion
Netflix

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrove

 

Anne’s younger sister is just as proud as her oldest sister and father, but with a dramatic flair of the hypochondriac variety. While Elizabeth and Sir Walter settle in Bath, she enlists Anne to stay with her at Uppercross and help take care of the children she shares with her husband Charles. She’s played by Mia Mckenna-Bruce, known for the British TV show “The Dumping Ground” and Netflix’s “Get Even.”

Netflix

Nia Towle as Louisa Musgrove

 

Louisa is Charles’ younger sister and a dear companion to Anne. She encourages Anne to pursue Wentworth once he’s back in the picture, before setting her own sights on him. Actress Nia Towle previously featured in the TV Movie “The Hollow” and “Rocketman.”

persuasion
Netflix

Izuka Hoyle as Henrietta Musgrove

 

Charles’ other sister is Henrietta. Like Louisa, she’s lively, happy and loves a good piece of gossip as much as anyone. She’s portrayed by Izuka Hoyle, who played Dana in “The Wheel of Time,” Wren in “The Outpost,” and Mary Seton in “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Netflix

Lydia Rose Bewley as Penelope Clay

 

Penelope Clay (left) is an Elliot groupie who befriends Elizabeth and accompanies her and Sir Walter to Bath. She is a widow and the daughter of Mr. Shepherd, a financial advisor to Sir Walter. Various characters, particularly Lady Russell, are suspicious that she “has designs” to seduce and marry Sir Walter. Lydia Rose Bewley played Jane in “The Inbetweeners” films and acted in “Drunk History: UK.”

persuasion
Netflix

Ben Bailey-Smith as Charles Musgrove

 

Charles Musgrove is Mary’s better half, and the brother of Louisa and Henrietta. Ben Bailey-Smith recently appeared in Apple TV+’s “Suspicion” and “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello.

Getty Images

Stewart Scudamore as Admiral Croft

 

Admiral Croft is a naval officer who rents Kellynch Hall from Sir Walter Elliot when his debts catch up to him. He’s played by Stewart Scudamore, who also played Dr. Quantock in “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” and has held roles in shows like “Miracle Workers” and “The Great”.

IMDb

Agni Scott as Mrs. Croft

 

Agni Scott plays Mrs. Croft, the wife of Admiral Croft and the sister of Frederick Wentworth. She played Camilla in “Bridget Jones’s Baby” (a sequel to a film loosely based on another Austen classic, “Pride and Prejudice”) and most recently acted in “The Bay of Silence.”

Getty Images

Edward Bluemel as Captain Harville

 

Captain Harville is a good friend of Captain Wentworth’s from the navy. He’s played by Edward Bluemel, who you might know as MI6 agent Hugo Turner from “Killing Eve.” Bluemel also played Luke Nightingale in “Ten Percent” and Marcus Whitmore in “A Discovery of Witches.”

Netflix

Afolabi Alli as Captain Benwick

Captain Benwick (right), another naval pal of Wentworth’s, is a widower mourning the death of his wife Frances (Captain Harville’s sister). A scholarly man, Benwick and Anne bond over their shared love of poetry and literature. Afolabi Alli will next be seen in “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “House of the Dragon.”

