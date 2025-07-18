Pete Buttigieg Makes Surprisingly Cheeky Barstool Sports Appearance to Present ‘Lib of the Year’ Award

Barstool Sports personality Jersey Jerry got a surprise on Friday’s episode of “Pardon My Take” when he was presented the podcast’s “Lib of the Year” award by none other than prominent Democratic politician and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

While calling into the podcast for its annual Takie Awards, the bemused Jerry — who was sporting a signed Make America Great Again hat — sat and listened as Buttigieg praised him in a recorded message. “I have the honor of congratulating you on not just winning Lib of the Year but defending your title as Lib of the Year because this is the second year in a row [you’ve won],” Buttigieg began. “The Takies are right: you have earned this.”

“From your evolving perspective on immigration to being open to the idea that vaccines actually work, I want you to really relish this moment,” the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, continued. “Your commitment, your passion to being a lib, right alongside your fidelity to [former Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback, current Buffalo Bills backup quarterback] Mitch Trubisky or your commitment to losing whacky sports bets over and over again, really captured the spirit of being the Lib of the Year.”

Buttigieg then told Jerry that he expected him to do what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to do against the Philadelphia Eagles at this year’s Super Bowl. “I’m looking for you to make a three-peat,” Buttigieg concluded. “So, we’ll talk again a year from now.”

Although he does not currently hold any position in office, Buttigieg remains one of America’s most well-known Democrats and is viewed by many as a potential frontrunner for the party’s presidential nomination in 2028.

The other nominees for this year’s Lib of the Year Takie award were Barstool podcaster Jack Mac, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former NFL players Chris and Kyle Long. Following Buttigieg’s congratulatory video, Jerry, who has described himself as “a little right,” told the “Pardon My Take” hosts, “Let’s cut the bullshit with these awards, okay? Where’s my cash prize? Where’s the $20,000 I was promised last year?”

In response, the podcast’s hosts joked that the two-time Lib of the Year winner said last year he wanted them to donate his “cash prize” to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. “Oh, yeah. I forgot about that,” Jerry laughingly replied.

During a recent episode of the “Barstool Yak” podcast, the right-leaning Jerry revealed that he had “flipped” his opinion on immigration. “For years, I thought if you’re not here legally, you shouldn’t be here at all. I flipped,” the Barstool personality explained. “I think the people who are working, the people who are paying taxes, those people should be able to stay.”

You can watch the moment in the video above.