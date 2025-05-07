Pete Buttigieg Assures Jen Psaki That Trump ‘Can, In Fact, Be Stopped’ From Breaking the Law | Video

Pete Buttigieg argued on Tuesday’s episode of “The Briefing With Jen Psaki” that recent legal setbacks for Donald Trump show that some of the president’s executive orders and other controversial political and economic moves can, in fact, be stopped.

“Some of the most important setbacks and defeats of the Trump White House have been fighting it out on turf that maybe hasn’t been as politically strong for us,” the former transportation secretary under President Joe Biden told MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

He cited a federal judge’s ruling in March that drastic cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by the Elon Musk’s DOGE department were unconstitutional. That ruling has, in the meantime, been appealed in DOGE’s favor. However Buttigieg said, “Some of the legal opposition that stood up in response to that demonstrated that he can, in fact, be stopped.”

Watch the MSNBC segment in full below:

Buttigieg added that Democrats — as well as Libertarians and Conservatives who don’t approve of Trump’s actions in his first 100 days — should be mounting both a legal strategy and a political strategy.

“What’s really important about the legal work that’s being done — the fights that are happening in the courts, whether it’s uncomfortable political ground or not — is that they establish that they can be stopped, and they establish when they’re actually acting outside of the rule of law,” he elaborated.

The politician conceded that not everyone may agree with “an op-ed that a student writes,” but that free speech issues are still paramount.

“What I know is that in this country, you should not be stuffed into a van or picked up off the street or thrown into detention because of an op-ed you wrote or a protest you showed up at — ever,” he said. “That’s just a fundamental thing.”

He added that people across the political spectrum “should be in lockstep with progressives on [the issue of illegal deportation]. That is just wrong.”

Watch Buttigieg’s full breakdown on “The Briefing” with Psaki in the video above.