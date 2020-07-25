Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist, Dies at 73

Green co-founded the classic band along with Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and John McVie

| July 25, 2020 @ 9:29 AM Last Updated: July 25, 2020 @ 10:58 AM
Peter Green Fleetwood Mac

Getty Images

Peter Green, the British guitarist who co-founded the seminal rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 73.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” according to a statement from his attorneys, Swan Turnton.

The London native helped found Fleetwood Mac in 1967 along with drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer and bassist John McVie. He left the group three years later amid mental health issues, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Also Read: Black List 2019: Films on Fleetwood Mac, Barron Trump, Nicolas Cage Among List of Best Unproduced Scripts

Nonetheless, he had a lasting influence on the band and its early days — even as Danny Kirwan joined as a third guitarist in 1968. He was among the eight band members — together with later arrivals such as Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie — who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

A gifted guitarist noted for his use of string bending and vibrato, Green also wrote some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest early hit singles, including “Albatross,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Oh Well,” “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” and “Man of the World.”

In February, Mick Fleetwood organized a tribute concert to recognize Green and his legacy. “I wanted people to know that I did not form this band — Peter Green did,” Fleetwood explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
1 of 76

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS