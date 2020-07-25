Peter Green, the British guitarist who co-founded the seminal rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 73.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” according to a statement from his attorneys, Swan Turnton.

The London native helped found Fleetwood Mac in 1967 along with drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Jeremy Spencer and bassist John McVie. He left the group three years later amid mental health issues, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Nonetheless, he had a lasting influence on the band and its early days — even as Danny Kirwan joined as a third guitarist in 1968. He was among the eight band members — together with later arrivals such as Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie — who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

A gifted guitarist noted for his use of string bending and vibrato, Green also wrote some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest early hit singles, including “Albatross,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Oh Well,” “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” and “Man of the World.”

In February, Mick Fleetwood organized a tribute concert to recognize Green and his legacy. “I wanted people to know that I did not form this band — Peter Green did,” Fleetwood explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “And I wanted to celebrate those early years of Fleetwood Mac, which started this massive ball that went down the road over the last 50 years.”