Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Dopesick.” The series regular will play Rick Mountcastle, an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.

The “Garden State” actor joins previously announced Michael Keaton, who stars as Samuel Finnix.

“Dopesick” is “an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction,” according to Hulu.

The series will take viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan, the streaming service continued: “The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.”

Touchstone Television’s “Dopesick” is written by “Empire” co-creator Danny Strong and will be directed by Barry Levinson. In addition to those two, executive producers include John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Beth Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name Macy. “Dopesick” is set to premiere in 2021.

Sarsgaard is repped by Anonymous Content, WME, Peikoff & Mahan and ID PR.