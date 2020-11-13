Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough Join Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty’

Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough and Bill Burr are joining Jake Gyllenhaal in “The Guilty,” Netflix announced on Friday.

Also joining the cast are Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson.

Antoine Fuqua is directing, while Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) is writing the thriller, based on the Gustav Moller-directed Danish drama “Den Skyldige,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The film will take place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center, where operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger. However, he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.

The film will be produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, along with Fuqua and Kat Samick through his Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina for Bold Films; and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring. Annie Marter, Moller and Lina Flint will executive produce with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes. Bold Films financed the drama with Amet Entertainment.