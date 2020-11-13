Go Pro Today

Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough Join Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Guilty’

Ensemble cast will also include Byron Bowers, Ethan Hawke, Bill Burr and Paul Dano

| November 13, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Peter Sarsgaard Riley Keough

Getty

Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough and Bill Burr are joining Jake Gyllenhaal in “The Guilty,” Netflix announced on Friday.

Also joining the cast are Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson.

Antoine Fuqua is directing, while Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) is writing the thriller, based on the Gustav Moller-directed Danish drama “Den Skyldige,” which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Also Read: Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua Package 'The Guilty' Lands at Netflix

The film will take place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center, where operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger. However, he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems.

The film will be produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, along with Fuqua and Kat Samick through his Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina for Bold Films; and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring. Annie Marter, Moller and Lina Flint will executive produce with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes. Bold Films financed the drama with Amet Entertainment.

The Evolution of Jake Gyllenhaal: From 'Bubble Boy' to 'Life' (Photos)

  • Buena Vista Pictures
  • Newmarket Films
  • Fox Searchlight Pictures
  • Buena Vista Pictures
  • 20th Century Fox
  • Focus Features
  • Universal Pictures
  • Paramount Pictures
  • Lionsgate
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • 20th Century Fox
  • Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Open Road Films
  • A24 Films
  • The Weinstein Company
  • Demolition jake gyllenhaal Fox Searchlight
  • NOCTURNAL_ANIMALS_Gyllenhaal Focus Features
  • sunday in the park with george gyllenhaal
  • Sony
1 of 20

The acclaimed actor is now starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in a new sci-fi thriller

View In Gallery

Related Content