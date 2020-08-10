Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship

Ratings: CBS Aces Sunday With PGA Championship

by | August 10, 2020 @ 8:41 AM

ABC is second on the leaderboard with game show reruns

Collin Morikawa won America’s hearts — and the 2020 PGA Championship — on Sunday, when CBS won primetime in Nielsen ratings.

ABC, NBC and Fox aired all reruns last night.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 7 p.m., the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship averaged a 0.9/7 and 5.8 million viewers. In the 8 o’clock (eastern) hour, the Morikawa win drew a 1.0/6 and 5.5 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “60 Minutes” had a 0.6/3 and 4.1 million viewers. “Big Brother” at 10 p.m. got a 0.8/5 and 3.1 million viewers.

This weekend’s tournament was only the second major Morikawa ever played in. A brilliant chip-in at the 14th hold and a drive for the ages on 16 sealed his two-shot victory.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million.

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.7 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million.

Telemundo and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Telemundo was fifth in total viewers with 875,000, Fox was sixth with 688,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 428,000. “Fridge Wars” at 8 p.m. received a 0.1/1 and 396,000 viewers. A repeat followed.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

