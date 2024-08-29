Universal Sets Pharrell Williams, Michel Gondry’s ‘Atlantis’ for May 2025 Release

Universal has set “Atlantis,” the upcoming musical from director Michel Gondry and producer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, for release on May 9, 2025.

Director from a screenplay by “Toy Story 4” co-writer Martin Hynes and Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” writer Steven Levenson, “Atlantis” is set in 1977 and is based on Atlantis Apartments, the housing complex where Williams grew up in Virginia Beach.

The musical features a loaded ensemble cast with Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Janelle Monáe, Jaboukie Young-White, Tim Meadows, Anderson .Paak, and Missy Elliott. In addition to producing, Williams is writing new songs for the film alongside “La La Land” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are executive producers.

“Atlantis” will hit theaters on the second weekend of May, a period that is usually a quiet one for new releases as studios have historically avoided it lest their titles are ignored by audiences in favor of the most recent Marvel Studios release.

But while the MCU will have a release on May 2 next year with “Thunderbolts*,” Universal is looking to appeal to a different audience with “Atlantis” in much the same way that it found success in the U.S. with “Twisters” this summer despite heavy competition from the R-rated megahit “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Mimi Valdes and Gil Netter are producing “Atlantis” with Williams. Matthew Hirsch, Raffi Adlan, Jennie Lee, Shani Saxon, Michael Mayer are executive producers with Pasek and Paul.