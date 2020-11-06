Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had some advice for President Donald Trump after Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

“I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on,” he said. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner.”

Trump needs to “let us move forward as a country,” he added.

Biden’s increase in votes both in Pennsylvania and Georgia is putting the Democrat on the cusp of defeating President Donald Trump in a decisive Electoral College win despite razor-thin margins in multiple battleground states. In Philadelphia County, specifically, Biden had, at the time of publication of this article, around 553,000 votes, compared to Trump’s 125,500, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, Biden continued to urge calm and for voters to trust the process in a short statement released early in the afternoon.

By contrast, in a rambling address from the White House a few hours later, Trump attempted to call the election itself into question with false accusations of widespread vote fraud. In response, multiple news outlets simply quit airing the speech and began fact checking it, and even Fox News called Trump’s assertions into question.

Watch the video below.