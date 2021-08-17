‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Amazon Series ‘Exciting Times’

“Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor has found her next project, starring in Amazon’s upcoming TV series “Exciting Times.”

Based on Irish author Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Exciting Times” centers on Ava (Dynevor), an Irish transplant teaching English grammar abroad to wealthy children. She becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.

Dynevor will executive produce alongside Dolan (who will also write the series) and Cooper Raiff, who will also direct. Additional executive producers include Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler.

Dynevor starred in the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era drama “Bridgerton” as Daphne Bridgerton, which was based on Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name. She will be a supporting character on the second season of the popular Netflix drama, which shifts the story to another character.

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will follow Anthony and his courtship of new character Kate Sharma (“Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley). If the show keeps following the format laid out in the books, Seasons 3 and 4, which the show has already been renewed for, will focus on Daphne’s brothers Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton).

Dynevor previously spoke to TheWrap about her new supporting role in the sophomore season (one that won’t include her leading man, Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset, at all).

Deadline first reported Dynevor’s casting in “Exciting Times.”