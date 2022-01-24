We've Got Hollywood Covered
Oscar Contenders Portrait Gallery: Andrew Garfield, Tessa Thompson and More (Photos)

Tessa Thompson, Andrew Garfield, Questlove, Asghar Farhadi and more pose for TheWrap

| January 24, 2022 @ 1:47 PM
TheWrap's Awards Magazine has featured interviews with a number of different subjects over the last few months, and along with those interviews the subjects have posed for exclusive photos to grace TheWrap's magazine. Below, we've assembled a gallery of some of these portraits ranging from Tessa Thompson to Andrew Garfield to Questlove to Edgar Wright and many many more.

Tessa Thompson
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Tessa Thompson, "Passing" 

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Andrew Garfield
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Jennifer Hudson
Photographed by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Photographed by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Kenneth Branagh
Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" 

Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench
Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Jude Hill
Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Jude Hill, "Belfast"

Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Squid Game Cast
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, and Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Questlove
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Questlove, "Summer of Soul" 

Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Dune, Denis Villeneuve and crew
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Theo Green, Greig Fraser, Joe Walker, Mark Mangini, Paul Lambert, Hans Zimmer, Denis Villeneuve, Jacqueline West, Patrice Vermette, and Bob Morgan, "Dune" 

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap 

Simon Rex
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Simon Rex, "Red Rocket" 

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Sian Heder, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Emilia Jones, Sian Heder, and Marlee Matlin, "CODA"

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Dan Stevens
Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Dan Stevens, "I'm Your Man"

Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Joe Wright
Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Joe Wright, "Cyrano" 

Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Asghar Farhadi
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Asghar Farhadi, "A Hero"

Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Clifton Collins Jr
Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap

Clifton Collins Jr., "Jockey"

Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap

Noomi Rapace
Photographed by Lenita Visan for TheWrap

Noomi Rapace, "Lamb"

Photographed by Lenita Visan for TheWrap

Tim Blake Nelson
Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap

Tim Blake Nelson, "Old Henry"

Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap

Paolo Sorrentino & Filippo Scotti
Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Paolo Sorrentino and Filippo Scotti, "The Hand of God"

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap 

Edgar Wright
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap

Edgar Wright, "The Sparks Brothers" and "Last Night in Soho"

Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap 

Renate Reinsve
Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Renate Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World"

Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Arthur Amanaliev
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Arthur Amanaliev, "Shambala"

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Kathryn Hunter
Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Kathryn Hunter, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Photographed by Elliot Morgan for TheWrap

Saniyya Sidney & Demi Singleton
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, "King Richard"

Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Mass Cast
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Reed Birney, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, and Jason Isaacs, "Mass"

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

