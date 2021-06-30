Phylicia Rashad Sparks Backlash for Defending Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

Phylicia Rashad, known for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” is taking some serious heat for voicing her support about her former costar Bill Cosby’s release from prison.
Rashad took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate what she described as a correction of a “terrible wrong” and a “miscarriage of justice.” It was announced earlier that Cosby will be released from prison following the overturning of his sexual assault conviction and sentence by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Rashad, who turned comments off on her post, is the rare voice of support for Cosby amid the news. However, that didn’t stop people from ripping the actress’s “horrible enabler’s take.”
Phylicia Rashad was recently appointed to Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College and is expected to star in the upcoming “Creed” sequel.