Phylicia Rashad Sparks Backlash for Defending Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

Phylicia Rashad, known for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” is taking some serious heat for voicing her support about her former costar Bill Cosby’s release from prison.

Rashad took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate what she described as a correction of a “terrible wrong” and a “miscarriage of justice.” It was announced earlier that Cosby will be released from prison following the overturning of his sexual assault conviction and sentence by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad, who turned comments off on her post, is the rare voice of support for Cosby amid the news. However, that didn’t stop people from ripping the actress’s “horrible enabler’s take.”

Check out some of the reactions here.

So the DOZENS of women who came forward ALL lied. Horrible enabler's take from @PhyliciaRashad. pic.twitter.com/oUjFd7vxRA — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 30, 2021

That panicked scraping you hear is the sound of the THIS IS US creative team furiously writing Phylicia Rashad out of the last season of the show. https://t.co/kKSIeX2fQl — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 30, 2021

i actually love phylicia rashad and am sad — Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 30, 2021

We cannot be surprised at this point but it still stings. https://t.co/qc10XeudME — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) June 30, 2021

Phylicia's response here is not surprising but it is disappointing, given her role as an academic dean charged with the welfare of her students, some of whom will be survivors. https://t.co/TtOshLqtMk — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 30, 2021

It turns out the only thing more cringe than watching a woman defend her rapist husband is watching a woman defend her rapist *fictional* husband. https://t.co/aI5B2Wkuuk — Kendall Youens (@kendallybrown) June 30, 2021

Phylicia Rashad was recently appointed to Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College and is expected to star in the upcoming “Creed” sequel.