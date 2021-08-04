‘Physical’ Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Ahead of this week’s finale, Apple TV+ has renewed the Rose Byrne-starring comedy “Physical” for a second season. Additionally, creator Annie Weisman has signed an overall deal with Apple TV+.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

“Physical” is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, “Physical” is directed by Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” Michelle Lee, director of domestic programming at Apple TV+, said. “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”