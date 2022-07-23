“Star Trek: The Next Generation” gang are back together and looking strong in new character posters for the third and final season of “Picard,” revealed at Comic-Con on Saturday during the franchise’s panel in San Diego.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman also revealed a new motion teaser similar to the one that dropped with just voices when “Picard” concluded its Season 2 run on Paramount+.

“Picard” Season 3 will premiere next year, and was described during the panel as the final chapter of the Next Generation crew story. Kurtzman also noted that the third season of this show will have a “singular” villain — inspired by one particularly beloved storyline.

“One of the things we loved most about ‘Wrath of Khan’ is the mind games,” Kurtzman said. “That has been the real north star for us in this season. We have a singular villain… I won’t say too much except that she is amazing.”

Series star and “Star Trek” staple Patrick Stewart was also on hand for the panel, and told fans that season three will also explore the aftermath of Picard’s revelations about his youth from season two.

The show reunites star Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard with LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Terry Matalas is the Season 3 showrunner.

Check out all the posters:

