Pierluigi Gazzolo, Luis Silberwasser and Donna Speciale Join Univision With President-Level Roles

Univision just went on one hell of a hiring spree. The Spanish-language leader has brought aboard Pierluigi Gazzolo, Luis Silberwasser and Donna Speciale — and each carries a “president” title.

“Today begins a transformation for Univision. One that will see us accelerate our position as the leading U.S. Hispanic media company as we launch new products and services that will drive value for our U.S. Hispanic audience and for our advertising and distribution partners, who want to reach and engage with this critical audience,” said Wade Davis, CEO of Univision. “Achieving our objectives will require new ways of working together, diversity of perspectives and in some cases new talent and skillsets. We began the evolution of our team with the appointment of world class leaders to our board of directors to bring together skillsets and diversity that Univision has never had at the board level. Today we are announcing a new, industry leading executive leadership team that exemplifies the traits of innovation, collaboration, inclusivity and accountability that will be central to our transformation. Each of these leaders understand the need to optimize Univision’s core businesses to meet its audience where they are and evolve its content, platforms and products to reach the market in new ways.”

Below is Davis’ leadership team.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, appointed to the newly created role of President of Univision Communications Inc. and Chief Transformation Officer to drive the next era of growth

Luis Silberwasser, appointed to the newly created role of President of the Univision Television Networks Group to lead Univision’s national TV properties

Donna Speciale, named President of Advertising Sales and Marketing, to drive innovative expansion of Univision’s offering for advertisers

Friday Abernethy, promoted to Executive Vice President of Content Distribution and Partnerships

Adam Shippee, promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Transformation

Amy Tenbrink, promoted to EVP & Associate General Counsel, Revenue/Business Development with expanded responsibilities across the Digital business

Those appointments are all effective immediately.

Gazzolo left Viacom in October, Silberwasser departed NBCUniversal/Telemundo in 2018.