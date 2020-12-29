Pierre Cardin, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur, Dies at 98

Pierre Cardin, the legendary fashion designer and entrepreneur, died Tuesday. He was 98.

His death was confirmed by the French Academy of Fine Arts.

“The Perpetual Secretary, Laurent Petitgirard, and the members of the Academy of Fine Arts are deeply saddened to announce the death of their colleague Pierre Cardin. He had been elected on 12 February 1992 to the chair of Pierre Dux,” the Academy tweeted

Cardin died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, his family said, according to Agence France-Presse.

Born in 1922 in San Biagio di Callalta, Cardin’s family relocated to France in 1924. He began studying fashion design and tailoring as a teen. In 1945, following World War II, Cardin moved to Paris and worked for fashion houses Paquin and Christian Dior. He founded his own in 1950.

Pierre was best known for his futuristic designs and was created the bubble dress in 1954. He also pioneered unisex fashions.

Cardin proved to be as business-savvy as he was creative, pioneering ready-to-wear lines in the 1960s and licensing his Pierre Cardin brand worldwide. He also brought high fashion to China, Japan and Russia.

Over his decades-long career, his fashions were worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

Read tributes below:

Le Secrétaire perpétuel, Laurent Petitgirard, et les membres de l’Académie des beaux-arts ont la très grande tristesse d’annoncer la disparition de leur confrère Pierre Cardin. Il avait été élu le 12 février 1992 au fauteuil de Pierre Dux (section des membres libres). pic.twitter.com/sA1mABvZB5 — Académie beaux-arts (@AcadBeauxarts) December 29, 2020

Couturier, designer, ambassadeur de la France, académicien, mécène, tout au long de sa vie, Pierre Cardin aura mené bel ouvrage.

Merci monsieur Cardin de m’avoir ouvert les portes de la mode et d’avoir rendu mon rêve possible… #PierreCardin pic.twitter.com/GeworJSsuA — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) December 29, 2020

Designer Pierre Cardin, best known for his geometric, space-age couture and his maverick approach to business that would reshape the French fashion industry, died earlier today in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris. https://t.co/GN7I3yp8vK pic.twitter.com/GW3oXtpBtq — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) December 29, 2020

More to come…