Piers Morgan tripled down on his attack against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, telling Tucker Carlson in an interview on Tuesday that he still didn’t believe the couple’s accusations against the royal family.

“I’ve had plenty of time to analyze all the analysis of what she was saying and what Prince Harry was saying, and I still don’t believe what they were saying, and in particular I don’t believe what Meghan Markle said,” Morgan said on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today.” “I didn’t believe Meghan Markle, a huge furor erupted through the day. I was an outrage. I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion that I didn’t believe what she was saying even though it was clear to me in real-time as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn’t be true.”

Morgan also specifically addressed his reaction to Markle’s admission that she felt suicidal due to the pressures of royal life and her treatment by the U.K. tabloids. The British presenter acknowledged that it wasn’t his place “to say whether she felt suicidal” but said he took issue with how members of the royal household supposedly responded to Markle.

“I just find that impossible to believe that you would have two people in the palace who would be that callous to a woman telling them that she was suicidal,” Morgan said. “You’re accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family. If that is true, let’s have the names of these people and let’s go to them and ask them, ‘Is this true? Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help?’ Because I just find that impossible to believe.”

“I’m not a racist,” he added later in the interview. “I just don’t believe her.”

Last month, Morgan quit “Good Morning Britain” after he said he didn’t “believe a word” Markle said about her mental health during her bombshell interview with Winfrey.