Pink Says She Had Coronavirus, Donates $1 Million to Crisis Relief Funds

Pop singer has since tested negative for COVID-19 after self-isolating for two weeks

| April 4, 2020 @ 10:18 AM
The pop singer Pink revealed that she recently tested positive for the coronavirus but has already recovered from the disease and will now donate $1 million to crisis relief funds that are helping to fight the spread.

In an Instagram post late Friday, Pink (real name: Alecia Beth Moore) said that she and her three-year-old son Jameson both showed symptoms of COVID-19 and she later tested positive for the virus. They remained self-isolated at home for two weeks and were then re-tested, with the results coming back negative.

In her statement, Pink also called out the government for the lack of free and easily accessible testing.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely available,” Pink said. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink then added that she will donate $1 million, split between evenly between two different COVID-19 emergency funds: $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund and another $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia “in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.”

“Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” Pink said. “You are our heroes. These next two weeks are crucial. Please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

See Pink’s full Instagram post below:

