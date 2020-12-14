Pinterest Settles Gender Discrimination Suit by Former COO for $22.5 Million

Social media site Pinterest has reached a $22.5 million dollar settlement with former chief operating officer Françoise Brougher, who sued the company in August for gender discrimination.

According to the New York Times, the settlement is one of the largest ever publicly awarded to a single individual. Per the terms of the agreement, Pinterest has not admitted any wrongdoing; Brougher and Pinterest will each donate $2.5 million to charities supporting women and minorities in the tech industry.

Brougher served as COO from 2018 until April, 2020. In her suit, filed in August, she said she was let go after speaking up about sexist treatment she experienced, which included “gendered feedback,” being excluded from top level meetings, and unequal pay. She described her experience in detail in a medium post published after she filed her suit.

The same week Brougher filed her lawsuit, several hundred Pinterest employees staged a virtual walkout in support.

“I’m glad Pinterest took this very seriously,” Brougher told the New York Times. “I’m hoping it’s a first step in creating a better work environment there.”

In a statement provided to the Times, a Pinterest spokesperson said “Pinterest has acted swiftly to make changes needed to ensure that all employees feel supported and included.” According to the Times, the person noted that the company has added new board members and instituted salary transparency as part of the company’s changes.

Representatives for Pinterest did not immediately respond to a request for further contact.