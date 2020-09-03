Make sure you have some tissues on hand before watching this Saturday’s episode of Animal Planet’s “Pit Bulls and Parolees.”

In an exclusive clip obtained by TheWrap, a homeless woman named Samantha is forced to make the heartbreaking decision to give up her sweet pit bull, Emma, in order to return to England for a liver transplant. Apparently there are very strict rules about bringing pit bulls across the pond, and she is doing everything in her power to make sure that her beloved pup ends up in a caring new home.

“My main thing is my dog has a happy life, because she’s not been inside — we’ve been homeless under the bridge for quite a while,” she said. “I have to go home and start fighting for my life, and if I could take Emma with me, I would.”

Despite living on the streets, Samantha has managed to keep Emma up to date on her shots. Try not to cry as Samantha tells the even more heartbreaking story of how she found the precious dog abandoned under a bridge, having just given birth to puppies that were later stolen.

“I’ve been with her ever since,” Samantha said, fighting back tears. “It’s really hard for me.”

Luckily, Mariah of Villalobos Rescue Center is here to help place Emma with a new family.

“Samantha is a badass. She still found ways in the little that she had to give this dog the best possible life, and I think that is absolutely beautiful,” Mariah said.

Watch the very sad (but also hopeful!) exclusive clip above.

Saturday’s episode airs as part of Animal Planet’s annual “You Watch, We Give” tradition. The network is donating a dollar to Villalobos Rescue Center for every viewer up to the amount of $50,000, which will go toward food and shelter needs for rescued pit bulls. The network notes that the annual “You Watch, We Give” episode usually happens around Thanksgiving, but was moved up to Labor Day weekend due to the impact COVID-19 has had on animal shelters.

“Pit Bulls and Parolees” airs on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.