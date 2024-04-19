Pixar Reimagines Its Movies as Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets’ Songs: ‘Wall-E’ = ‘I Can Fix Him’

See “A Bug’s Life,” “Monsters, Inc.” and more reinterpreted through a Swiftie lens

Pixar's Instagram page (@Pixar/Instagram, Taylor Swift)
Pixar paid tribute to Taylor Swift’s newest album “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday with a series of frankly adorable scenes from Pixar’s movies reinterpreted as song titles.

The album dropped at midnight, Eastern time on Friday, at which time the songstress also revealed a second surprise project. But we’ll get to that shortly, we know you’re here for the cartoons.

“‘The Tortured Poets Department’ (Pixar’s Version),” the animation studio wrote on its official Instagram page. The post featured black and white images of Pixar’s most iconic characters along with lyrics and titles from Swift’s track list that matched the storylines of each character’s film.

One slide was of Sid from “Toy Story,” and it read “My only breaks his favorite toys.” Another was or Boo from “Monsters Inc. with the song title “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” One other was from the film”Wall-E,” and read “I can fix him. (No, really, I can.”)

The multiple Grammy winner released her highly anticipated 11th studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday. However, Swift then added a dose of music with a 15-track second album titled “TTPD: The Anthology,” bringing her newest slate of songs to a total of 31.

