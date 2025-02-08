PlayStation Network Goes Down in Mass Outage

PlayStation Network went down Friday night in a mass outage that sparked outrage and frustration among users of the platform as it extended well into Saturday. PlayStation confirmed the outage on X, where the Ask PlayStation account offered: “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

As of Saturday afternoon, PlayStation’s status page reads, “Some services are experiencing issues.”

“I already downloaded the digital version of kingdom come deliverance,” wrote one person on X. “Because PSN has been down for 12 hours now I went and purchased the physical copy. I can’t continue my old save file though so those 19 hours I had in the game are gone now.”

Can’t play any of my digital games offline either. Can’t verify my license. Brutal — thetyskii (@thetyskii) February 8, 2025

Another gamer noted they also “can’t play any of my digital games offline” or verify their game license.

A third person cynically observed, “I’m sure the PlayStation store is still working.”

Others offered a physical solution: going back to CD-Rom games. “This is why having games on disc is better then streaming games as you can access your game or games even if playstaion is down,” wrote @SplashBeard1.

X commenter @Necro_304Mav also cautioned against people taking out their frustration on whoever runs the PlayStation social media account on the platform. “Some of yall need to chill. Sure it sucks, but yelling at the intern putting out posts ain’t gonna get the servers up and running. Hell they qint even identified the problem to fix it yet lol,” he said.

🚨PLAYSTATION NETWORK IS SLOWLY STARTING TO GO UP AND WORK🚨



It looks like PlayStation is giving no compensation or free games or anything after making us wait over 18 hours for simple server maintenance… pic.twitter.com/wR6cHlgwT6 — Fortnite Leaks | Pluto V2 (@FortnitePV2) February 8, 2025

A Fortnite fan account on X reported that some PlayStation accounts were beginning to return, but that the gaming platform wasn’t offering anything to users who experienced the outage. “It looks like PlayStation is giving no compensation or free games or anything after making us wait over 18 hours for simple server maintenance…,” tweeted @FortnitePV2.