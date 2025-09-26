Maude Apatow’s Directorial Debut ‘Poetic License’ Acquired by Row K

Newly established indie distributor Row K Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights to “Poetic License,” a comedy from debuting director Maude Apatow that premiered at TIFF earlier this month.

The film stars Apatow’s mother, Leslie Mann, as Liz, a former therapist and soon-to-be empty nester, whose family relocates to a new town for her husband’s job – a place where she doesn’t know a soul. Her quiet attempt to settle in takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the point of tension between two inseparable best friends and college seniors, Sam (Cooper Hoffman) and Ari (Andrew Barth Feldman).

As their fierce competition for her attention threatens to upend their lives, Liz is pulled into a tangle of longing, self-discovery, and the intoxicating thrill of being truly seen – forcing her to confront the life she’s built and the one she still craves.

“Poetic License” is Row K’s fourth acquisition since its launch in August, joining Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire”, Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge’s “Charlie Harper”, and “Cliffhanger”, a reimagining of the 1993 classic directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

More to come…