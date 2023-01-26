Natasha Lyonne and Benjamin Bratt in "Poker Face" (Peacock)
Luis Guzmán and Natasha Lyonne (Peacock)
Natasha Lyonne stars as a savvy poker player who can tell when people are lying in Rian Johnson's 10-episode mystery of the week series, which debuted Jan. 26 on Peacock. Who else can we expect to see in the "Columbo"-esque show? Since Lyonne's character is always on the move, much like the classic 1960s series "The Fugitive," there'll be a new set of guest stars each week.
Here's who we meet in the first episode and who we can expect to see as the series rolls out. The first four episodes are on Peacock now, with eps 5 through 10 dropping each following Thursday.
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale
When we first meet Charlie, she's a cocktail waitress at a casino. We then find out she's been banned from playing poker there — or anywhere — because of her uncanny ability to tell if someone else is bluffing. After the events of the first episode, she hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and finds there's a crime to solve in each new place she visits.
Benjamin Bratt as Cliff Legrand
The former "Law & Order" star plays the head of security at the Frost Casino. His character is recurring.
Adrien Brody as Sterling Frost Jr.
In the first episode, the Oscar winner plays the casino owner's son, who's now in charge and is trying to convince his dad that he's not a failure.
Dascha Polanco as Natalie
The "Orange is the New Black" actress plays Charlie's best friend at the casino in the first episode. Her unexpected discovery in a high roller's suite leads to a a deadly chain of events.
Ron Perlman as Sterling Frost
We only hear Frost on the phone in the first episode, but we also learn that he's not exactly on good terms with Charlie, a situation that quickly becomes much more dire.
Chloe Sevigny stars as a singer called Ruby Ruin in Episode 4 and 2023 Oscar nominees Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu will also drop by. Here are some of the guest stars we'll see matching wits with Charlie: Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, John Ratzenberger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.