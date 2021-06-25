Police Say Marilyn Manson Will Surrender to LAPD on New Hampshire Arrest Warrant

Singer Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a New Hampshire arrest warrant issued in October, 2019, Gilford, New Hampshire police told the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Marilyn Manson is accused of simple assault and faces two Class A misdemeanor counts, police said in May when the charges were made public. The charges come from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, where Manson was performing.

Local police say Manson will likely appear in court for the first time in August.

Police say the incident was not sexual in nature; they say a videographer contracted to film the concert was in the stage pit when the alleged incident occurred. The photographer made a police report the next day but it took several more months for an investigation to finish.

When the charges were made public, a lawyer for Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, said Manson would cooperate but called the allegations “ludicrous.”

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” attorney Howard King said on May 26.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” King said.

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire carries a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a potential fine of up to $2,000.

Manson is facing much bigger legal issues stemming from allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by several women. He is under investigation for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He’s been accused of abuse by his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and other women. He and his former manager Tony Ciulla also face a lawsuit filed by “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco for sexual assault and sexual trafficking, accusing Manson of rape and sexual battery.