POOCH PERFECT

ABC

Good Boy: ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Premiere Wins 8 PM in TV Ratings

by | March 31, 2021 @ 8:51 AM

CBS, ABC, NBC and Univision all tie for first-place in primetime’s key demo averages

“Pooch Perfect” retrieved the highest rating of any show at 8 p.m., when the Rebel Wilson-hosted series premiered on ABC.

It wasn’t enough for ABC to break out of a four-way tie for first place in the key demo, however. And CBS finished No. 1 in primetime among total viewers, despite airing all reruns. Head to head, an “NCIS” rerun outdid the “Pooch Perfect” debut in terms of overall audience members.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

POOCH PERFECT

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Unleashes Accusations of Dog Abuse From Viewers
Top Chef - Season 18

How ‘Top Chef’ Adapted for a New Season Despite a Pandemic, Wildfires and Portland Unrest
georgia boycott

Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law
tina turner

‘Tina’ Premieres to 1.1 Million Viewers, the Most for an HBO Doc Since 2019’s ‘Leaving Neverland’
fall tv 2021 renewed canceled ordered

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
NFL

3 Takeaways From NFL’s Move to a 17-Game Regular Season
Conners guest stars

Danielle Harris to Reprise ‘Roseanne’ Role on ‘The Conners,’ Candice Bergen to Return
nxt aew dynamite

Why WWE Pulled ‘NXT’ Off Wednesday Nights

‘9-1-1': Maddie Goes Into Labor During Her Shift in First Look at Season 4’s Spring Premiere (Video)
Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March

The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings