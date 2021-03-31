CBS, ABC, NBC and Univision all tie for first-place in primetime’s key demo averages

It wasn’t enough for ABC to break out of a four-way tie for first place in the key demo, however. And CBS finished No. 1 in primetime among total viewers, despite airing all reruns. Head to head, an “NCIS” rerun outdid the “Pooch Perfect” debut in terms of overall audience members.

“Pooch Perfect” retrieved the highest rating of any show at 8 p.m., when the Rebel Wilson-hosted series premiered on ABC.

Yes, not everything was positive about the “Pooch Perfect” premiere — just ask Twitter.

Also Read: Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Unleashes Accusations of Dog Abuse From Viewers

Also last night, the final season of The CW’s “Supergirl” started. Paired with “The Flash,” the network settled for last place on broadcast TV.

CBS, ABC, NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS, ABC and Univision all had 3 shares, NBC got a 2 share. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.3 million, according to preliminary Nielsen data. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.5 million, NBC was third with 2.4 million and Univision was fourth with 1.415 million.

For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9 had a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million total viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 got a 0.4/2 and 2 million total viewers. “Soul of a Nation” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

Also Read: The CW's 'Bulletproof' Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

For NBC, “Young Rock” at 8 drew a 0.5/4 and 2.5 million total viewers. “Kenan” at 8:30 got a 0.4/3 and 2 million total viewers. Following a rerun, “New Amsterdam” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 3.2 million total viewers.

Of note, Univision aired the finale for telenovela “Vencer el Desamor” on Tuesday.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.396 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

Also Read: What Broadcast TV Show Will Be This Spring's Ratings Champ?

Fox aired all repeats on Tuesday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 822,000. At 8, “The Flash” had a 0.2/1 and 933,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 712,000 total viewers.