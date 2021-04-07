Or maybe the ABC dog-grooming competition was playing dead

“Pooch Perfect’s” premiere ratings didn’t “stay” in Week 2. The Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition rolled over, and ABC ended up in a four-way primetime ratings tie with Fox and Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

“Pooch Perfect” settled for a 0.4 rating in the key ratings demo and 2.7 million total viewers. It had a 3 share.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/7 and 9.9 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” drew a 0.7/5 and 7.9 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.6/5 and 6.4 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and in viewers with 3.4 million. “Young Rock” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 2.6 million total viewers. “Kenan” at 8:30 got a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 managed a 0.7/5 and 4.4 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3.5 million total viewers.

ABC, Fox, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Fox was fourth with 1.3 million. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 968,000.

For ABC, following 8 o’clock show “Pooch Perfect,” “Black-ish” at 9 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Mixed-ish” had a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million total viewers. The “Soul of a Nation” season finale at 10 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million total viewers.

Fox aired reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 845,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 992,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 698,000 total viewers.

Animal-rights group PETA criticized ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” to TheWrap last week, saying that the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition show “can encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye.”

And reaching for that dye — a very prominent component of “Pooch Perfect’s” canine makeovers — can be deadly, the animal-rights group warned.

“Dogs are smart, loyal individuals — they’re not here for human amusement, and unfortunately, shows like ‘Pooch Perfect’ can encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye, even though doing so runs the risk of causing an allergic reaction that could even be fatal, in addition to stressing the animal,” Lauren Thomasson, PETA’s senior manager of animals in film and television, told TheWrap. “PETA reminds animal guardians that dogs love us just the way we are — and we should respect them enough to do the same for them.”