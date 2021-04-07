POOCH PERFECT

ABC

Ratings: ‘Pooch Perfect’ Rolls Over in Week 2

by | April 7, 2021 @ 8:33 AM

Or maybe the ABC dog-grooming competition was playing dead

“Pooch Perfect’s” premiere ratings didn’t “stay” in Week 2. The Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition rolled over, and ABC ended up in a four-way primetime ratings tie with Fox and Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

CBS finished first on Tuesday, and NBC was second.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the view meghan mccain

‘The View': Meghan McCain Doesn’t Think Democrats Are ‘Doing a Good Job’ Convincing Republicans to Get Vaccinated (Video)
fall tv 2021 renewed canceled ordered

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

5 Top Executives Quit Dick Clark Productions Amid ‘Toxic Culture’ Complaints (Exclusive)
SAG Awards

SAG Awards Halve Last Year’s Viewers, Fall to New Record Low
DO NOT USE AGAIN canada godzilla hong kong

Blame Canada: Box Office Recovery Faces New Challenge Despite ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Success
The Voice - Season 20

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Pulls Ahead of ‘American Idol’ on Night of National Championship Game

‘Chad': Inside the 5-Year Odyssey From Failed Fox Pilot to TBS Comedy
spring premiere dates

Spring TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)
Cameron Mathison

‘Home & Family’ Host Cameron Mathison Joins ‘General Hospital’
the view

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Horrified by ‘Creepy’ and ‘Disturbing’ Matt Gaetz Accusations (Video)
Malika the Lion Queen

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Malika the Lion Queen’ Has No Roar