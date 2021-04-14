Ratings: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Grows vs an ‘NCIS’ Rerun

April 14, 2021

NBC tops Tuesday thanks to “This Is Us” and “Young Rock”

ABC’s Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition “Pooch Perfect” grew from last week in both its rating and overall audience size. While the two shows might not have a TON of natural crossover, it certainly didn’t hurt that CBS’ “NCIS” was in reruns.

A little growth doesn’t mean ABC topped primetime ratings though — that distinction went to NBC. However, even with its whole run of repeats — and a new “This Is Us” on NBC — CBS drew the most total viewers on Tuesday.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

