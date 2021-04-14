Ratings: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Grows vs an ‘NCIS’ Rerun

NBC tops Tuesday thanks to “This Is Us” and “Young Rock”

A little growth doesn’t mean ABC topped primetime ratings though — that distinction went to NBC. However, even with its whole run of repeats — and a new “This Is Us” on NBC — CBS drew the most total viewers on Tuesday.

ABC’s Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition “Pooch Perfect” grew from last week in both its rating and overall audience size. While the two shows might not have a TON of natural crossover, it certainly didn’t hurt that CBS’ “NCIS” was in reruns.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second place in the key demo’s (adults 18-49) Nielsen ratings.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6/4 and 2.8 million total viewers. “Kenan” at 8:30 had a 0.4/2 and 2 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 received a 0.7/5 and 4.7 million total viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” got a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million total viewers.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was first in total viewers 4.3 million. ABC was third with 3 million total viewers, Fox was fourth with 2.9 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million total viewers. The return of “Big Sky” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million total viewers. A second hour of the Kylie Bunbury drama drew a 0.4/3 and 3.2 million total viewers.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5/4 and 3.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” returned to the airwaves with a 0.4/3 and 2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 965,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 753,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 925,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 580,000 total viewers.