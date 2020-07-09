Pop Smoke: 5 Arrested in Shooting Death of Rapper

The rapper born Bashar Jackson was fatally shot in February by masked perpetrators during a home invasion

| July 9, 2020 @ 10:47 AM Last Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
Rapper Pop Smoke

Getty

Five people have been arrested in the shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot in February, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday.

Three adult males and two juvenile males were taken into custody, police said via Twitter. “We will provide further details as they become available.” No motive has been established yet for the killing of the 20-year-old rapper born Bashar Jackson.

Pop Smoke was killed on Feb. 19 when a number of masked men broke into a Hollywood Hills home he was renting at the time.

Also Read: Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star (Report)

Authorities were called by a friend of the rapper to respond to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. at Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus, police said. Multiple people were in the home when the shooting took place, according to authorities.

When police arrived they discovered the rapper with gunshot wounds. Pop Smoke later died at the hospital.

Pop Smoke’s album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” was posthumously released on July 3.

