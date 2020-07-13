4 Charged With Rapper Pop Smoke’s Murder

19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers could face the death penalty if convicted

July 13, 2020
Pop Smoke

YouTube

Four people have been charged with the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, who was gunned down at a Hollywood Hills home in February.

Corey Walker, 19, Keandre Rodgers, 18, and two unnamed minors were charged with murder on Monday, according to a press release from the office of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. The minors, aged 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Because the crime took place during a robbery and burglary, Walker and Rodgers, both legal adults, could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted, according to the DA’s office. The accusations against them also involved gun and gang activity.

Also Read: Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star (Report)

Walker and Rodgers are expected to be arraigned today at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. A decision on capital punishment will be made at a later date which has not yet been set.

The news of the charges comes after three men and two minors were arrested in connection with the rapper’s killing last week. The DA’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding the status of the fifth person who was arrested, whom the LAPD previously identified as Jaquan Murphy.

Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old artist whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot on Feb. 19 when a number of masked men broke into a Hollywood Hills home he was renting at the time. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Jackson with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

The rapper’s album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” was posthumously released on July 3.

