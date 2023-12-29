Kansas State Chows Down On ‘First-Ever’ Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After Bowl Win Against NC State, Fans React

We’ve all heard the phrase “sweet victory,” but sports fans and social media users online just can’t get over how deliciously satisfying it is to joke about the life-size Pop-Tart mascot the Kansas State University Wildcats’ ate following their win against the North Carolina State University Wolfpack Thursday night for the annual Pop-Tarts Bowl football game.

As part of the Bowl, the winning team gets to sink their teeth into the toasted pastry. During the game, the human version of the mascot danced around the field and interacted with both teams. However, at the end of the game, it was crunch time — literally.

The Pop-Tart mascot has been consumed: pic.twitter.com/G3ML8wdXLu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 29, 2023

In viral video clips, the live mascot is seen on top of a giant toaster. As they descend into the fake kitchen appliance, the mascot held up a sign that read “Dreams really do come true.” The actual edible snack slid out of a bottom slot of the toaster where it was greeted by Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson, who wasted no time in taking a piece of the pop-tart.

As the internet does, it reacted, and did so by making jokes and creating posts centered on the hilarious and strange event.

“I genuinely think the Ancient Romans would have been so proud of this. They loved weirdly themed festivals,” one X user wrote.

Some folks online even playfully likened the moment to taking communion at Christian-based churches.

I genuinely think the Ancient Romans would have been so proud of this. They loved weirdly themed festivals https://t.co/32nwSEiugy — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 29, 2023

“This is my body, which is broken for you: do this in remembrance of me,” another user wrote.

Kansas State came out with the win in a 28-19 defeat. On top of the edible Pop-Tart, they also received a Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy. This event, which was held at Orlando, Florida’s Camping World Stadium, marks its first-ever Edible mascot.

Take a gander at all the delectable responses from fans.

When you combine this w/the toaster trophy it is neither difficult, nor an exaggeration, to say that the Pop Tarts Bowl has taken its place as the cultural epicenter of college football pic.twitter.com/7yJZ2ddLMR — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) December 29, 2023

"this is my body, which is broken for you: do this in remembrance of me" pic.twitter.com/LX5MaaDkHK — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) December 29, 2023

Fuck it pop tart highlights pic.twitter.com/bHPt9uMgK2 — Memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 29, 2023

The sentient Pop Tart’s brainwashed joy is so palpable!! You can sense that he wants nothing more than to be toasted and eaten. The sign that he flings away and it goes spinning with such showmanship as he’s lowered into the toaster… to me this is cinema pic.twitter.com/Aackmt7zA6 — Iva (@ivadixit) December 29, 2023

“We make a giant Pop Tart mascot that everyone falls in love with and at the end of the game he goes down in a toaster and the winning team eats him” pic.twitter.com/veIOlKQnca — Bustin Thomas (@bustin_thomas) December 29, 2023

The chances of you being attacked by a Pop Tart are small, but never zero. pic.twitter.com/yojNpTGTG7 — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) December 29, 2023

I still can't get over the Pop-Tart Bowl.



The live Pop-Tart disappearing into a toaster while holding a sign that says "Dreams really do come true" only to get eaten by the winning team on the other end is pure marketing genius.



Easily the best bowl gamepic.twitter.com/G1EqRwkBXm — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 29, 2023

It had to be done! pic.twitter.com/8irhaZ1mCv — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023