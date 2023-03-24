Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams says returning to the reality TV world full-time would come with some conditions: “I don’t want anything made up around me.”

It’s been nearly two years since the “RHOA” fan-favorite graced screens as a full-time cast member of the franchise. After her exit following Season 13, she appeared in her own spinoff “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters,” which was centered on Williams’ two extended families coming together for a trip to Mexico. Now, she’s officially made a brief return to reality TV as a cast member for the third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Williams said the hardest part about filming again was leaving her family.

“I’ve gotten so used to being at home and being there for everything, for my husband and my kids,” Williams, who recently married Simon Guobadia, told TheWrap. “We have such a great everyday life, and just thinking about what it takes to film and do these things was like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ But I did it because it was time, and I just felt like, ‘Mommy wants to step back out a little bit.’ Get my pinky toe out there a little bit, so that’s what I did with ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’”

As far as sticking her whole foot in, Williams says returning to reality TV full-time would need to feel genuine.

“I like anything that feels authentic,” Williams said. “I don’t want anything made up around me. I can’t take it, because where I am, I’m just too straightforward to even deal with it. But reality television for me, if it can remain out of dark places and more like celebrating each other and more relationships. I don’t have a problem with drama, as long as it’s about relationships being built. I don’t care to argue with somebody if I know I don’t really like you, or never will, or you will never like me.”

Williams went on: “If we have a little drama, and I know at the root of that we want to move past it and really get to know each other, I don’t have a problem with it. So I’m looking for authentic relationships that I can invest in on camera.”

For Williams, her time away from TV has been all about setting a “great foundation” for her loved ones at home.

“I have a new husband, we have blended kids here. We have a blended family, all of our children are here. This is my last marriage. I’m never doing this again. This is it. This is he’s my forever man,” Williams said.

“He is now the stepfather to my daughter, and so we’re very much committed, and me being a spiritual person I wanted to make sure that my foundation for my family is what it needed to be,” Williams continued. “I’ve always operated that way. I had my daughter later in life because I wanted to make sure I had a foundation, a support system to be able to bring in another human, step back out and work comfortably. So for me, I feel like I’m at that place. I feel like now we are comfortable enough where I can step out and do some more work comfortably.”

Williams joins the “Ultimate Girls Trip” cast alongside Candiace Dillard (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Alexia Nepola (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Marysol Patton (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Heather Gray (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Whitney Rose (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”) and Leah McSweeney (“The Real Housewives of New York”).

The series — which premiered on Peacock Thursday, sets the ladies on a 10-day-shot girls’ trip to Thailand.

Watch the trailer below.