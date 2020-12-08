Following his stint overseeing the New Orleans portion of the broadcast last year, “Post” star Billy Porter will be joining Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in New York City for a very COVID-era installment of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which will be closed to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will begin Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET and last until 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on ABC.

Seacrest will the traditional countdown from NYC, with Ciara returning to host the proceedings in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, country artist Jessie James Decker will return for his second year as Powerball correspondent, providing live updates throughout the evening and checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before he reveals the first Powerball winner of the year just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Additional details about hosts, as well as performers in Time Square and other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.