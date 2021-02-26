Since premiering in the seventh episode of “WandaVision,” it seems no one has been able to get “Agatha All Along” out of their heads. But after several days at the top of the iTunes soundtrack charts, it has finally been dethroned by a Post-Malone/Pikachu tag team.

The alarmingly catchy song immediately went viral on TikTok, but it took a few days to arrive on streaming services – it was part of the February 19 episode of “WandaVision” but didn’t hit streamers until February 23. Once it did, it quickly climbed the charts. Within the day, “Agatha All Along” was number one on iTunes’ Top Soundtracks charts and headed for the top 10 on the main chart.

Why is it so catchy? Probably chaos magic. But also, it’s because it’s familiar. In an interview with Marvel, husband and wife song-writing duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez said, “[Agatha] gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling.”

The pair also described it as having “a little bit of an oompa loompa tenor feel to it too” – it only makes sense it would become an inescapable earworm. (Not that we’re complaining).

So, there “Agatha All Along” sat, at the top of the charts all day Wednesday and Thursday – until Post Malone came along.

In honor of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary (and ironically released on February 25), Post Malone recorded a cover of “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie and the Blowfish, co-written by Darius Rucker.

Malone tweaked the lyrics a bit for his version, making “”I’m such a baby ’cause the Dolphins make me cry” into “I’m such a baby, yeah, the Cowboys make me cry,” as a nod to his longstanding devotion as a Dallas Cowboys fan.

When Rucker learned of Malone’s cover, he tweeted his support, saying “The smile in my face will not leave for a long time.” (Worth noting: Malone himself wasn’t even alive when the original song came out. He was born just shy of a year later).

The smile in my face will not leave for a long time. This is awesome. My bro @PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/DPiNzxmwyu — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 25, 2021

As of this writing, Malone’s cover of “Only Wanna Be With You” sits at number one on the iTunes Soundtrack chart – and number six on the main chart – with “Agatha All Along” at number two.