Post Malone May Love Costco Even More Than Olive Garden (Video)

Post Malone may love warehouse store Costco even more than he loves The Olive Garden. And that fondness for the Italian chain restaurant runs DEEP.

There’s a Costco “maybe 10 minutes” from Malone’s house, the musician told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s episode.

“I never knew the beauty of Costco,” Post Malone said on the ABC late-night show. “One day, I woke up and I had an epiphany. I was just like, ‘Let’s go to Costco.'”

We truly hope this didn’t happen DURING the coronavirus pandemic. Because there is no “beauty” to trying to get toilet paper, paper towels and Lysol wipes at Costco these days. We write from experience here.

If the Olive Garden reference was over your head, watch Post Malone drag Jimmy Fallon to the place where real Italians won’t get caught dead eating via the video here. Hopefully the unlimited salad offsets the unhealthy way Malone eats his unlimited breadsticks.

Returning to Costco, which it sounds like the “Better Now” rapper/singer will definitely be doing, Malone’s membership photo on the back of his card looks just as bad as yours does, he admitted on last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Seriously, what’s up with that terrible quality? Get like an iPhone 4, Costco.)

Anyway: “It’s a beautiful place,” Malone (real name Austin Richard Post) said of the Sam’s Club and BJ’s competitor. “It’s like from Heaven.”

But that doesn’t mean he’s waiting in line for the sample smoothies.

“I’m not a sample guy. I’m not a very patient guy,” Malone told Kimmel, who was in full agreement. “I think we should get rid of the samples completely, or let you just sample stuff off of the shelf.”

Post Malone is nominated for three Grammy awards. The 63rd annual Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021.

Malone’s album “Hollywood is Bleeding” is out now.