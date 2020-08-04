After ‘Mulan,’ Marvel Fans Demand a Disney+ Release for ‘Black Widow’

On Tuesday, Disney announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s U.S. theatrical release has been canceled and it will instead will launch Sept. 4 as a premium video on demand on Disney+.

The arrangement is a pretty good deal for Disney+ subscribers — for $29.99 they’ll be able to watch the film as many times as they like, as long as they maintain their subscription. Honestly it’s also a smart idea, especially considering that few people are willing to risk death to see movies in a theater. So could it be applied to other Disney films that were rescheduled due to coronavirus?

Alas, for now at least the answer is no. As Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company’s earnings call, Disney considers the change in release “one-off.”

But don’t tell fans of Marvel’s “Black Widow,” which is still scheduled for a traditional, theatrical release in November. After the “Mulan” news was announced, fans on social media started demanding that the Scarlett Johansson film get the same deal as “Mulan.”

“It’s time Marvel, do the right thing. Black Widow needs to debut on Disney+,” said one Twitter user.

“If I have to pay that much for “Black Widow”, well, I’ll do it,” said another Twitter user.

Some fans are even going as far as buying “Mulan” on Disney+ only to inspire Disney to do the same with “Black Widow.” “Considering buying this only so that Disney ends up doing this with black widow,” said Twitter user Cade Madson.

While some fans would pass paying $29.99 for “Mulan,” they would gladly pay double that for “Black Widow. Take this this Twitter user who said, “$30 for Mulan? Not for me. For a Marvel film, say Black Widow, I’d pay twice that. But that said, nothing beats watching a Marvel film in theaters on opening weekend. That’s what I desperately miss.”

Another Twitter user makes an interesting point. “Oh, I hope Black Widow comes out on Disney plus, they could’ve released it by now.”

Set shortly after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” “Black Widow” is a standalone prequel movie focused on Scarlett Johansson’s assassin-turned-Avenger as she reunites with several figures from her past, and faces off against a powerful new enemy. The film also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz; Cate Shortland is directing.

“Black Widow” is tentatively scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 6th. However, barring a miracle vaccine that both comes out and is widely distributed before then, we’re thinking it’s a safe bet that’s going to change.

Read on to see what more fans are saying about “Black Widow” on Disney+:

It’s time Marvel, do the right thing. Black Widow needs to debut on Disney+ — Elijah Stewart (@EJ_Stewart) August 4, 2020

$30 for Mulan? Not for me. For a Marvel film, say Black Widow, I’d pay twice that. But that said, nothing beats watching a Marvel film in theaters on opening weekend. That’s what I desperately miss. https://t.co/sXnM20htwF — Sohrab Osati (@SohrabOsati) August 5, 2020

If I have to pay that much for "Black Widow", well, I'll do it. — Tom B (@AnistonAnarchis) August 4, 2020

Considering buying this only so that Disney ends up doing this with black widow https://t.co/ie6FfDIdFk — Cade Madson (@cmadson23) August 4, 2020

Oh, I hope Black Widow comes out on Disney plus, they could’ve released it by now. — RD Pom (@RyanPomin) August 4, 2020

okay if Black Widow come to Disney+ i’ll definitely pay that 30 then buy idk about Mulan though 😅 — StarDeezy. 👾 (@ladario23) August 4, 2020

Black widow deserves better than Disney+. But if that’s the only option, then take my money. pic.twitter.com/WqkNcaluZk — Sandi (@neverfallapart) August 4, 2020