‘Power Rangers’ Reboot to Roll Out on Film and TV

Hasbro’s “Power Rangers” reboot is getting both the film and TV treatment.

First put in development in December, the upcoming reboot of the ’90s-era TV show will now span both big and small screens. Jonathan Entwistle, who co-created Netflix’s “The End of the F—ing World,” will shephard the entire franchise for Hasbro and Entertainment One, the studio it acquired earlier last year.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said Nick Meyer, President, Film, eOne and Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

The ’90s TV show, originally called “The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers,” was inspired by a Japanese children’s show, “Super Sentai” (even using footage from that show). It featured five teenagers who gain the ability to “morph” into superheroes known as the Power Rangers, complete with their own mech fighters. A film version of the series that starred most of the original cast was released in 1995, with a second one in 1997 (this one featured only a few original cast members).

The series has had many different iterations throughout the past 20 years.

Lionsgate and Saban Film attempted to reboot the original “Power Rangers” franchise in 2017 as a gritty, YA adaptation. The film made only $142 million on a budget of around $100 million, scrapping hopes for a bigger franchise.

Hasbro acquired the “Power Rangers” franchise from Saban Brands in 2018.