Olivia Munn, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Rothwell, Karen Pittman Join Actress Roundtable at Power Women Summit

Olivia Munn (“Your Friends & Neighbors”), Uzo Aduba (“The Residence”), Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”) and Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”) join the Actress Roundtable at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The roundtable will spotlight these dynamic performers whose work spans award-winning television, film and advocacy – offering an intimate look at their creative process, personal growth and the roles that have redefined visibility and representation on screen.

About the actresses:

Olivia Munn currently stars alongside Jon Hamm in Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors.” Her advocacy for breast cancer awareness sparked a global movement for early detection, and she was among the first and most vocal Silence Breakers in the #MeToo movement. Following the rise in anti-Asian violence during the COVID pandemic, Munn – who is half Chinese-Vietnamese – became a leading voice in the #StopAsianHate campaign. Her screen credits include Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom,” “The Predator,” “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Office Christmas Party.”

Uzo Aduba is a three-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee whose work spans film, television and theater. She recently earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in Shondaland’s Netflix series” The Residence” and appeared in “Roofman,” opposite Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst. Her additional credits include “Orange Is the New Black,” “Painkiller,” “Mrs. America” and “In Treatment,” just to name a few. Aduba also leads her production company, Meynon Media, and published her memoir “The Road Is Good” in 2024.

Natasha Rothwell is a two-time Emmy nominee for her role as “Belinda” in HBO’s “The White Lotus” as well as the creator, executive producer and star of Hulu’s “How to Die Alone.” She is also known for her award-winning work as a writer, director and producer on Issa Rae’s series “Insecure.” Through her company Big Hattie Productions, Rothwell develops boundary-pushing projects including the upcoming TV adaptation of “Who TF Did I Marry?,” based on the viral TikTok series by Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson.

Karen Pittman is an Emmy Award-nominated actress in TV, film and theater, who stars as “Mia Jordan” in the acclaimed series “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston – a role that earned her praise for portraying the complexities of women navigating leadership, identity and integrity in the media industry. Her additional film and television credits include “Yellowstone,” “And Just Like That…,” “Forever” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” just to name a few.

Additional Programming:

Expanding on the Summit’s focus on storytelling and visibility, the Geena Davis Institute (GDI) will present an exclusive look at its new study on menopause and the portrayal of women over 40 in film and television.

GDI President and CEO Madeline Di Nonno will welcome Emmy-nominated actress, director and advocate Constance Zimmer, who will perform a live piece crafted exclusively for the event about women’s experiences at midlife and how they are represented on screen. Together, they will unveil the Institute’s 2025 study on menopause in film and television – sparking a timely and vital conversation about visibility, authenticity and storytelling at midlife.

Constance Zimmer is known for her fearless, unfiltered roles in “UnREAL,” “Entourage” and “House of Cards.” She recently launched the podcast “Talk Fifty to Me,” along with “The Midlife Monologues” and “The Midlife Collective,” platforms reframing the conversation around women and aging through storytelling and community.

Madeline Di Nonno, leads GDI’s strategic direction, research, financial and program initiatives. The Institute’s mission is to reinvent, transform and inspire how global content creators and media tell stories through authentic portrayals of the population in entertainment.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

