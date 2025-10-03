TheWrap’s Power Women Summit Returns Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills

TheWrap is thrilled to announce the return of the Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The daylong event will bring together the most influential women in entertainment, media and business to celebrate leadership, innovation and creativity. The event features thought leaders and changemakers, with conversations and experiences designed to inspire, empower, and connect.

This year’s Summit will include:

A networking breakfast to open the day.

to open the day. Keynote and panel discussions with thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from content creation, to filmmaking, fashion to leadership strategies and business innovation.

and with thought-provoking conversations on topics ranging from content creation, to filmmaking, fashion to leadership strategies and business innovation. An elevated networking luncheon on the terrace.

on the terrace. Opportunities to connect throughout the day.

throughout the day. Performances and workshops designed to educate and inspire.

and designed to educate and inspire. An all-female-owned marketplace showcasing women-led businesses.

showcasing women-led businesses. A cocktail party to close out the event in style.

An All-Inclusive Ticket Includes:

All-day access to inspirational panels and breakout sessions.

to inspirational panels and breakout sessions. Participation in enriching learning workshops.

in enriching learning workshops. Valuable connections at various networking opportunities.

at various networking opportunities. Live Performances

Performances Complimentary gourmet food and drinks, including a networking lunch on the Terrace.

including a networking lunch on the Terrace. Exclusive Cocktail-Party Admission reserved for speakers and ticket holders for a memorable post-event experience.

In addition, TheWrap is opening nominations for its Changemakers List, TheWrap’s Annual Celebration of Women in Culture, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead. The initiative celebrates women making extraordinary contributions across entertainment, media, and culture. This list recognizes those who are breaking barriers, inspiring others and creating meaningful change in their industries.

The 2025 Changemakers List will be revealed in conjunction with the Power Women Summit and celebrated the night before the summit, on Sunday, December 1, 2025, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and amplify the voices driving change in the industry.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025 is presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, Entertainment Partners, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, Sony Pictures, South Coast Plaza and Whalar.