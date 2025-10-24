Power Women Summit Adds Interactive Workshops to Supercharge Creative Careers

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, expands its programming with two interactive, hands-on networking workshops for writers and directors ready to level up.

Taking place on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, attendees will have the opportunity to sharpen their creative skills, strengthen their professional presence and connect with leading women in the entertainment industry.

Mastering the Scene: Live Blocking with Director Rachel Goldberg

In collaboration with the Alliance of Women Directors (AWD)

Participants will gain rare insight into the craft of scene blocking in a dynamic, live demonstration. Director Rachel Goldberg (“Agatha All Along,” “Gen V,” “Neighbors”) will walk attendees through a 2–3 page scene, breaking down creative choices in actor movement, camera placement, and composition. Using scripts sourced from submissions and social media, this hands-on experience gives attendees practical skills they can immediately apply to their own directing and storytelling projects.

Ready to bring your scene to life?

Purchase your Power Women Summit ticket, then email events@thewrap.com with “SCRIPT SUBMISSION” in the subject line. We’ll send you the details on how to submit your script to AWD. Purchase and apply by November 14, 2025.

If you’re a director with a pilot, short or feature script, submit a scene (2–3 pages, max 4 characters) for a chance to block your work live at the Summit during this workshop. Open to all women and gender-expansive directors.

Submit your script and indicate which scene (2–3 pages) you’d like considered

Scene must feature no more than 4 characters

The script should not have been previously produced

This is an incredible opportunity to bring your words to life in front of an audience of industry changemakers.

Branding Your Creative Self Workshop

In collaboration with the International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA)

Knowing how to introduce yourself and talk about what you do is one of the most powerful tools you can have.

Join writer, producer and development executive Desa Larkin-Boutté (“Better Call Saul,” “Westworld,” “The Walking Dead”) along with ISA’s VP of development Felicity Wren and creative director Shayna Weber for an interactive session that helps you uncover, define, and articulate your personal and creative brand – and learn how to present yourself and your projects with authenticity and impact.

This hands-on workshop will guide attendees in crafting your personal story, identifying your unique voice, and applying it across bios, websites, and meetings to strengthen your professional presence.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025 is presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, Entertainment Partners, Google TV, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, Sony Pictures, South Coast Plaza and Whalar.

