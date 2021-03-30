CW’s ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot Casts Donald Faison as Professor Utonium

The CW’s “Powerpuff Girls” reboot has cast Donald Faison as Professor Utonium, the creator of the kid superhero team.

From Warner Bros. Television, the new version of the beloved Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken follows heroines Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

Faison’s Drake Utonium finds himself at a midlife crisis and is “determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.” As previously announced, Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, Dove Cameron is Bubbles and Yana Perrault is Buttercup.

The pilot is officially titled “Powerpuff.” Greg Berlanti executive produces for his Berlanti Productions with Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Heather Regnier writes and executive produces, as does Diablo Cody for Vita Vera Films.

Faison is best known for his role as Dr. Christopher Turk on the NBC/ABC comedy “Scrubs,” which ran for nine seasons. He has more recently appeared on “Emergence” and “Generation Q.”

The animated “Powerpuff Girls” series premiered in 1998 and ran until 2005. It followed three main superheroines who were accidentally given superpowers when their father, Professor Utonium, accidentally added the ingredient Chemical X to the potion containing “sugar, spice and everything nice.” The result was the Powerpuff Girls, who, using their “ultra-super powers,” dedicated their lives to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” in the city of Townsville.