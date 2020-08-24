‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Sequel Series in Development at The CW

The CW is dabbling in sugar, spice and everything nice with a live-action “Powerpuff Girls” sequel series in development.

From Warner Bros. Television, the new version of the beloved Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken is described as following heroines Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

Greg Berlanti executive produces for his Berlanti Productions with Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Heather Regnier writes and executive produces, as does Diablo Cody for Vita Vera Films.

“The Powerpuff Girls” animated series originally premiered in 1998 and ran until 2005. It followed three main superheroines — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — who were accidentally given superpowers when their father, Professor Utonium, accidentally added the ingredient Chemical X to the potion containing “sugar, spice and everything nice” that he used to make the girls in his laboratory, as the show’s theme song explains. The result was the Powerpuff Girls, who, using their “ultra-super powers,” dedicated their lives to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” in the city of Townsville.

Throughout the original series, the three sisters routinely fought villains such as Mojo Jojo, Him, Fuzzy Lumpkins, The Gangreen Gang, The Amoeba Boys, The Rowdy Ruff Boys, and Princess Morbucks.

“The Powerpuff Girls” was originally produced by Hanna-Barbera Production for its first four seasons and switched to Cartoon Network Studios for its final two, making it the very last cartoon ever produced by Hanna-Barbera before the studio closed.

In 2016, the series was rebooted into a new, updated animated series with the same name and characters but different voice actors.