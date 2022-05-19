Apple shared the final trailer for “Prehistoric Planet” on Thursday, the five-night event documentary series that showcases a variety of dinosaurs and the habitats they roamed 66 million years ago, from oceans to deserts to ice worlds, to forests, where we briefly meet a young triceratops who’s been separated from his mother.

The series, which premieres globally May 23 on Apple TV+, is from executive producer Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” It’s narrated by David Attenborough, with a score by Hans Zimmer.

A new episode debuts daily through Friday, May 27.

Logline: “The series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. ‘Prehistoric Planet’ presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, “Prehistoric Planet” brings Earth’s history to life like never before.”

Edmontosaurus and juvenile shown in “Prehistoric Planet” (Apple TV+)

Here’s the episode lineup:

Episode 1, “Coasts,” premieres May 23: A pregnant Tuarangisaurus is in distress—and her young calf can sense it—as she travels waters that are home to the ocean’s deadliest predators.

Episode 2, “Deserts,” premieres May 24: Above the deserts of North Africa, aerial combat ensues as male Barbaridactylus pterosaurs fight for the attention of females below.

Episode 3, “Freshwater,” premieres May 25: With its feathered body and duck bill, the eight-ton Deinocheirus wades through an Asian wetland in search of relief from pesky biting flies.

Episode 4, “Ice Worlds,” premieres May 26: Within the snow-covered forest, a tense standoff develops between ancient rivals, Pachyrhinosaurus and Nanuqsaurus.

Episode 5, “Forests,” premieres May 27: A journey through an underground cave in North America turns perilous when a young Triceratops is separated from its mother.

“Prehistoric Planet” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures. Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Rozman and Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.