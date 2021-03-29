Spring has finally arrived. But because it probably won’t be safe enough to fully enjoy the change in weather until the majority of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s a good thing broadcast networks have lined up new programming to keep us busy indoors a while longer.

ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and The CW have set several spring premiere dates for their respective series, and TheWrap has rounded up all the debuts thus far for fresh and continuing shows, which you can find below.

There are sure to be more spring premiere dates announced over the coming weeks, so we’ll continue to update this list as new ones become available. Make sure to check back with TheWrap for the latest news about which new and returning shows are arriving this spring on ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC and The CW.

And if you don’t see a show on the list below, check out our groupings of broadcast TV’s fall and winter premiere dates, as many new and returning series did manage to begin their seasons a few months back.

Tuesday, March 30

8 p.m — “Pooch Perfect” (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. — “Supergirl” (The CW, season premiere)

Thursday, April 1

8 p.m. — “Manifest” (NBC, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. — “United States of Al” (CBS, series premiere)

9 p.m. — “The Moodys” (Fox, season premiere)

10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC, series premiere)

Wednesday, April 7

8 p.m. — “Kung Fu” (The CW, series premiere)

8:30 p.m. — “Home Economics” (ABC, series premiere)

Thursday, April 8

10:01 p.m. — “Rebel” (ABC, series premiere)

Sunday, May 2

8 p.m. — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW, season premiere)

Friday, May 7

9 p.m. — “Dynasty” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, May 23

8:30 p.m. — “Duncanville” (Fox, season premiere)

Monday, May 31

9 p.m. — “Housebroken” (Fox, series premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

9 p.m. — “In the Dark” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, June 14

8 p.m — “The Republic of Sarah” (The CW, series premiere)