Ratings: Univision Wins Thursday With ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Awards

Yes, Univision

“Premio Lo Nuestro” is an awards show that honors the most popular Spanish-language music.

“Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” saw its rating tick down in Week 2, though CBS, ABC and Fox were all knotted up among adults 18-49 again . It wasn’t a tie for first place, however — that distinction went to Univision with its “Premio Lo Nuestro 2021” broadcast.

CBS was No. 1 in total viewers on Thursday, and “Clarice” actually added a few more overall eyeballs from last week. ABC finished second in all-in audience size, NBC was third and Univision came in fourth.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the awards show.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6. CBS and ABC had 4 shares, Fox got a 3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.9 million, ABC was second with 4.2 million and Fox was fifth with 2.4 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/5 and 7.5 million viewers. “B Positive” at 8:30 had a 0.6/3 and 5 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers. “The Unicorn” at 9:30 received a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million viewers. “Clarice” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.4/3 and 4 million viewers.

For ABC, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 drew a 0.8/5 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9, “The Chase” had a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers. “The Hustler” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 2.6 million viewers. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.5/3 and 2.2 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 received a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in total viewers with 3.2 million. “Mr. Mayor” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 landed a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers. “Dateline NBC” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers.

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share, CW got a 1. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was seventh with 824,000.

For The CW, “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers. “Legacies” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 531,000 viewers.