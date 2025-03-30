Donald Trump Insists He’s Not Joking About Seeking 3rd Term in Office: ‘There Are Methods’

President Donald Trump made it clear he’s “not joking” about possibly seeking a third term in office during a Sunday morning phone call with NBC News. After he was asked if anyone had crafted plans to make a third time a reality, Trump answered, “There are methods which you could do it.”

“A lot of people want me to do it,” he told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.”

“I’m not joking,” Trump insisted when asked for clarification. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states at the beginning, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

The terms of the 22nd Amendment would only be voided if it had not been ratified within seven years of its composition — which, in this case, occurred on Feb. 27, 1951.

Welker asked Trump if one possibility would be to have Vice President Vance run for office in 2028 and then “pass the baton” to Trump. He answered, “Well, that’s one. But there are others, too. There are others.” He declined to detail those apparent possibilities when asked.

“Would you want to serve a third term, sir? That’s – it’s a lot of work. President is the toughest job there is. It’s the toughest job in the country,” Welker then said.

“Well, I like working,” Trump replied. Watch the exchange on NBC News.