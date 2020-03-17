Presidential Primaries: Results in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on ‘Super Tuesday III’ (Updating Live)

The presidential primary elections continue on Tuesday as voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois cast their ballots amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The race for delegates — 1,991 are needed to secure the Democratic nomination — continues between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. And on “Super Tuesday III,” a total of 441 delegates will be up for grabs between Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.

Of the three states, Florida — which also happens to be President Trump’s new home state — will have the most delegates available with 219, while Illinois follows with 155.

Whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect voter turnout on Tuesday remains to be seen, however. Ohio was also scheduled to hold its primary on Tuesday, but a last-minute request from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to delay the primary because of the pandemic, followed by an order signed by Ohio Dept. of Health Director Amy Acton, closed all polling locations.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez reminded voters that their “health comes first” and urged the remaining primary states to have vote-by-mail, no-excuse absentee voting, and expanded hours for early voting in place.

“What happened in Ohio last night has only bred more chaos and confusion, and the Democratic Party leadership in Ohio is working tirelessly to protect the right to vote,” Perez said in a statement. “Eligible voters deserve certainty, safety, and accessibility. That’s why states that have not yet held primary elections should focus on implementing the aforementioned measures to make it easier and safer for voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote, instead of moving primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus remains unpredictable.”

Florida (polls close at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

Illinois (polls close at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Arizona (polls close at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)