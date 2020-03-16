Presidential Primaries to Go on as Scheduled Tuesday

Ohio judge rejects governor’s call to delay voting to June 2

March 16, 2020 @ 5:43 PM Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 8:07 PM
Tuesday’s round of presidential primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois are all scheduled to take place as planned amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but on Monday night Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all polls in the state will be closed.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had attempted to delay his state’s primary election to June 2, but his request was denied by a state judge in part because of how late the request came in.

“We’re here at 7 o’clock, 12 hours before the election. I don’t believe the plaintiffs have proceeded in a timely manner,” Judge Richard Frye said, according to Politico.

The judge also said he didn’t see any “medical evidence” that it would be safer for citizens to vote in June. “To the contrary, it’s my understanding from the briefings we’ve seen in the national media that it may be months before we get to a point of stability or a peak of the virus and its transmission rates,” Frye said.

Also Read: Louisiana to Delay Presidential Primary Until June Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

But as for Arizona, Florida and Illinois, officials for all three of those states reaffirmed on Monday that their primaries would still occur on Tuesday. The Arizona secretary of state’s office encouraged voters to cast ballots by mail or drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at the designated locations before polls closed on Tuesday. Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said that in-person voting would still take place but that polling locations at nursing homes could be relocated to protect the safety of those residents, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the elections “can be done in a way where you’re not going to have crowds,” according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, other states with primaries later in the month — Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky — have all delayed their primaries. Georgia officials announced over the weekend that the state’s March 24 primary would be postponed to May 19. Louisiana’s primary has also been moved back from April 4 to June 20, while Kentucky’s primary will be pushed from May 19 to June 23.

