“Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” plummeted on Sunday from last week’s respective season-premiere ratings, but ABC was still able to top primetime in the key demo.

NBC settled for third place for the evening, when the Season 7 premiere of “Hollywood Game Night” proved to be no winner.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Family Feud” put up a 0.9/6 and 5.7 million viewers. “Press Your Luck” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers. At 10, “Match Game” managed a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and first in viewers with 5 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” received a 0.6/4 and 7.6 million viewers. Repeats followed.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 2 million. “Hollywood Game Night” at 7 got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. Reruns followed.

Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 754,000.

For the first 23 minutes of primetime on the east coast, Fox aired the conclusion of a NASCAR race. For the rest of the evening — and for the entirety of the evening in most time zones — the network aired all repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 451,000, airing all reruns.